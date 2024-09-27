4 Reasons Why You and Your Attendees Will Love Anaheim

Author: David McMillin

The Geological Society of America, the National Association for the Education of Young Children, and the Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers — these are just a few of the organizations that chose to bring their annual meetings to Anaheim this year. It’s not too much of a surprise either, considering the destination’s more than 280 days of annual sunshine, 143 hotels, and 2,700 culinary and entertainment options, all of which make this southern California hotspot a perennial favorite of event organizers. Below, four ways Anaheim will inspire attendees to save the date.

Endless Options for Getting There

When it’s time to book travel, attendees will find plenty of arrival and departure times that fit into their schedules, thanks to a choice of four convenient airports. John Wayne Airport offers the quickest on-the-ground journey — just 20 minutes from the Anaheim Convention Center — while Long Beach Airport, Ontario International Airport, and Los Angeles International Airport offer expanded options on just about every carrier from every destination imaginable.

A Convention Center That Delivers Convenience and Care

With 99 meeting rooms and 1.8 million square feet of function space, the Anaheim Convention Center is the largest exhibit facility on the West Coast. For attendees, it’s also one of the easiest to navigate — more than 9,100 guest rooms are located within walking distance of the center. And as more attendees scrutinize how events are impacting the planet, they’ll appreciate the building’s efforts to contribute to environmental and social change, including a 300,000-square-foot rooftop solar array and initiatives to distribute excess food to those in need throughout the community.





A Portfolio of Unforgettable Off-Site Environments

Is the reception in California, or is it next to Capitol Hill? At the nearby Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum — which features a replica of the White House East Room — it’s tough to tell. It’s just one example of the diverse cast of off-site venues that can add extra FOMO-inducing energy to an event. From laid-back taprooms in downtown to 42 miles of oceanfront views along the Orange County coastline, Anaheim makes it easy to give groups a tour of what gives SoCal its cool factor.

Big Things Ahead

The future in Anaheim looks even brighter than the sunniest day of the year here. DisneylandForward — an ambitious $1.9-billion plan to expand the park — received final approval in the spring, and the second phase of OCVIBE — a 100-acre development that will feature a new 5,700-capacity concert venue, two hotels, a riverfront park, and more — is slated for completion in 2026. And Anaheim will undoubtedly be part of the action when the L.A. metro area takes the stage in 2026 for the World Cup, in 2027 for the Super Bowl, and again in 2028 for the Olympic Games.