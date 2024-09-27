Event’s Casual Dress Code Is Tailor-Made for Networking

Here’s another idea in our continuing series on networking: NextGen event organizers who attended an afternoon education and networking program were encouraged to wear their favorite T-shirts and come ready to share why — a low-key approach to breaking the ice.

Author: Michelle Russell

One easy way to initiate a conversation with someone you don’t know is to compliment what they’re wearing. A recent event expanded on that idea by making their participants’ apparel a networking opportunity.

Carson Edwards Jr., CASE, CDMP, shared with Convene how he made how participants’ dress at a recent program he hosted for 25 NextGen event organizers a point of connection. Carson, who is a global sales account executive at Marriott International and president-elect of PCMA’s Capital Chapter, held a “MeetingPlanning Power” event on June 20 in Washington, D.C. “The attire for the day,” the email reminder for event registrants said, “is to wear comfortable shoes, bring your water bottles AND wear your favorite T-shirt … and we want to know why it is your favorite!”

Edwards said the ice-breaker initiative was well-received among event participants and kicked off the afternoon program, which included hands-on AI productivity tips and best practices, insights about the role of a hotel general manager, including how AI will impact the hospitality industry, a session on revenue management strategy from the director of revenue strategy at a Marriott property, and a panel discussion on how the different generations are working together in the business events industry.

The program was capped off with cocktails and light refreshments — and no doubt, more conversations about those T-shirts.

