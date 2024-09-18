Shared Meals and Interesting Topics — 2 Ways to Better Networking

More ideas about how to create more intentional networking at events came our way than we were able to fit in our upcoming September/October print issue on that topic. So we’ll be sharing contributions from event planners in our newsletters. Here’s the first.

Author: Michelle Russell

In response to Convene’s request on the PCMA Catalyst Community for examples of how events are helping to create meaningful connections, James Stanton, regional vice president, Helmsbriscoe, shared how he was recently part of a Lip Smacking Foodie Tour in Las Vegas. “The evening included four restaurant venues, most of which were within walking distance to one another. The menu at each location was carefully selected and those with food allergies and dietary restrictions were well accommodated.

“From a networking standpoint,” Stanton wrote, “it was tremendous. Mainly because food is powerful, and we all have to eat — and [it’s] even nicer when we do so with the purpose of gathering together and meeting people with attractively presented signature dishes as the discussion starter.

“With four venues, we got to move around to new groups of people so that a group of 40 people really got to meet everyone in the group with quality time spent getting to know each other. It was one of the best networking events I have been a part of, due to the ease of connecting with a variety of people in four waves coming together with similar/shared interests. It kind of forced you to work the room in a very pleasant, compelling way. Changing the venue kept things moving and kept you on your toes in a very dynamic fashion.”

I’ve also had the pleasure of being part of a Lip Smacking Foodie Tour on a press trip a few years ago in Las Vegas and it was also a real ice-breaker for our group.

Kerry Leigh Kerr, also with Helmsbriscoe, who serves as senior director of global accounts for President’s Club, shared via email that she finds “one of the best ways to facilitate networking” also involves digesting food — and topics. One approach “is to set up tables by topic/interest and to let folks eat and rotate around,” she wrote. “One of my STEM education clients does this at their annual conference at lunch one day, and it consistently gets rave reviews. The only complaint is that it is too short! They have topics on everything from ‘Math’ to ‘Leadership’ to ‘I’m New Here,’ to ‘I Love Mac & Cheese’ (kidding!). Then they bring in a keynote after a half-hour or so of networking/eating.”

Kerr may have been joking, but I could definitely contribute to a conversation about pasta and cheese, two of my favorite foodstuffs.

Stay tuned for more networking ideas online and in the September/October issue of Convene.

Michelle Russell is editor in chief of Convene.