Meet in Toronto—Where Cultures Remix

As Canada’s largest city and the fourth most populous in North America, Toronto is an accessible destination and true global hub—in fact, more than 135 million people live within a 90-minute flight of the city. It’s also a place where ways of thinking are remixed — creating new ideas, and new inspiration from a mosaic of voices; a leading global influence across multiple economic sectors; and home to a booming start-up culture. The Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC), with 442,000 square feet of exhibit space, is Canada’s premier convention center facility. The city offers many leading conference and event spaces which combine state-of-the-art facilities with world-class recreation.

Toronto is pulsing with unique experiences, exceptional dining and memorable stays. Connect with Destination Toronto’s team and explore an unparalleled environment where diverse perspectives, ideas, and experiences create enriching events.