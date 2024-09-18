News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

What 570 Experts Predict the Future of Work Will Look Like

Research involving Belgian newspaper articles and experts shows that public commentators on the future of worktend to fall into three buckets: optimists (largely tech entrepreneurs), skeptics (largely economists), and pessimists (authors and journalists). So, who’s right — should the future involve accelerated progress, degrowth, or something in between? Because each group uses different research and has different points of view, it’s impossible to tell. But, reports Harvard Business Review, it is possible to better understand all three arguments and to think critically about what you want the future of work to look like.