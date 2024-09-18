News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
The ‘Adult Gap Year’: Viable Employee Benefit or Giant HR Headache?
The phenomenon, says WorkLife, is particularly popular among Gen Z workers who value experiences and personal development over a conventional career trajectory.
What 570 Experts Predict the Future of Work Will Look Like
Research involving Belgian newspaper articles and experts shows that public commentators on the future of worktend to fall into three buckets: optimists (largely tech entrepreneurs), skeptics (largely economists), and pessimists (authors and journalists). So, who’s right — should the future involve accelerated progress, degrowth, or something in between? Because each group uses different research and has different points of view, it’s impossible to tell. But, reports Harvard Business Review, it is possible to better understand all three arguments and to think critically about what you want the future of work to look like.
‘The Liberating Truth Is: They’re Probably Not Thinking About You’
In an extract from his new book on making the most of our finite time on Earth, author Oliver Burkeman argues in The Guardian that worrying about how friends and colleagues are feeling is an agonizing way to live.
Can Drive Offset Your Burnout at Work?
In her new book, Molly Fletcher, known as the ‘female Jerry Maguire,’ breaks down for Fast Company how drive and a sense of purpose can help workers stay motivated and avoid burnout.