With Stunning Natural Beauty and Modern Infrastructure, Consider Quito, Ecuador

For your next meeting or convention, consider Quito, Ecuador. It’s a modern, innovative hub well-equipped for large-scale international events and features cultural and natural attractions that will amaze and inspire your attendees.
Diverse venues
The city has many diverse options for meeting locations. There are conference centers, hotels and universities. Or for a change of pace, events can be held in historical sites, churches, convents, museums, parks and a botanical garden. The modern Quito Metropolitan Convention Center offers event rooms, an exhibition hall, a multifunctional auditorium and outdoor space.
Geographical advantage
The Mariscal Sucre International Airport is about 25 miles from Quito. This city at the equator is easy to reach, with direct flights from several major U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Houston, Miami, New York and Orlando.
Cultural heritage
Quito is filled with stunning architecture and rich history. It is home to the best-preserved Historic Center in Latin America and was the first city to be declared a World Heritage site by UNESCO back in 1978.
Natural beauty
Surrounded by volcanoes and mountains, Quito has many outdoor activities and scenic experiences. There are adventure sports like mountain climbing, hiking and rappelling. The Chocó Andino, the seventh Biosphere Reserve of Ecuador, is a great place for bird watching, camping, cycling and other activities, just minutes from the city.
Culinary delights
In Quito, your attendees will find a vibrant food scene. They can feast on traditional Ecuadorian cuisine and international options as well.
For more information about holding a meeting in Quito, please visit Quito Turismo at https://www.micequito.ec/ or contact Irene Guijarro at [email protected].