Why Cleveland is the Best Choice for Your Medical Meeting

When it comes to medical meetings, Cleveland is a world-class destination in a league of its own. Cleveland has the most concentrated area of hospitals and medical research centers in America.

There are more than 700 biomedical companies and 60 health care systems, including the Cleveland Clinic, the #2 hospital in the world, as well as University Hospitals and others that combine to offer more than 30 nationally ranked specialties. This medical presence is an ideal environment for a health care trade show or conference. Capitalize on the educational opportunities, facilities and speaker series that are unique to Cleveland.

All meetings can be customized to meet the needs of your attendees, including educational experiences or tours at renowned institutions like University Hospitals’ Seidman Cancer Center, one of the world’s first “compact” proton therapy centers, and the Frances Payne Bolton School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University for live demonstrations of a first-of-its-kind Flight Nursing Helicopter Simulator.

Cleveland is not only a healthcare hub, but home to the LEED Gold-certified Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland (HCCC). With its recent $49+ million expansion there are enhanced amenities like the additional 120,000 square-feet of event space from what was formerly the Global Center for Health Innovation, new meeting rooms that are up to 5,000 square-feet, and 12,000 square-foot covered terrace perfect for receptions and gatherings.

Downtown Cleveland also has 5,000 guestrooms in 20 hotels and venues like the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for events that attendees will talk about long after they leave town. Cleveland has everything you need for a successful medical meeting.