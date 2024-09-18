Group Outings to Elevate Your Meeting in Davis County

Corporate events aren’t only about the business that gets done. Bonding and building relationships are just as important. There’s nothing like group activities to do just that. Davis County offers a wealth of unique group activities that allow your attendees to step out of the traditional meeting room and into inspiring adventures. Here are a few that your attendees will remember long after they’ve gone home.

Bond in Nature

Set your meeting apart with an adventure on Antelope Island. Take a guided tour on horseback with Rhodes Valley Outfitters. Enjoy panoramic views, diverse wildlife, and the tranquility of Utah’s Great Salt Lake. This ride is suitable for all experience levels and can be customized to meet your group’s interests.

Shop, Dine and Connect at Station Park

Retail relief is always a welcome break from business. Station Park has more than 150 stores, 25 restaurants and varied entertainment options offering great team building activities like cooking classes and yoga.

Connect on the Golf Course

Golfing is a crowd pleaser. Davis County boasts nine stunning public golf courses, each offering a different experience for golfers of all levels. The scenic views of the Wasatch Mountains and the Great Salt Lake are a dramatic backdrop for an afternoon tee time following a morning meeting.

Get Creative

Let your group forget about the big decisions they typically make and take them where the debate is about what flowers to pick to create a beautiful bouquet. Time spent at Flower Farm UT, choosing flowers and arranging them into something special amid the serenity of the farm, sets the stage for a relaxing, memorable moment.