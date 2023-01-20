Well-Connected and Welcoming, Vienna Is a European Hub to Watch

Although Vienna is one of Europe’s ancient cities — its origins date all the way back to the Roman Empire — in many ways the destination is as fresh and modern as they come. That’s due, in part, to its smart urban design and high quality of life, which make getting around comfortable and easy for visitors. The city is compact and well equipped with efficient public transportation options, including more than 150 subway, tram, and bus routes. That includes the City Airport Train, which connects visitors arriving at Vienna International Airport with the city center in 16 minutes. All three of the city’s main convention facilities — Austria Center Vienna, Messe Wien Exhibition & Congress Center, and HOFBURG Vienna — are reachable by public transit as well.

That impressive level of accessibility also extends to the destination’s airlift. More than 70 airlines serve Vienna with connections to 200 destinations worldwide, including many to North America. All European capitals are less than a three-hour flight away as well. Austrian Airlines — part of Lufthansa Group and the Star Alliance — offers tailored event support with special offers for groups.