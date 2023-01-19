News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Have You Been ‘Quietly Promoted’? Here’s What to Look out for
Have you been asked to take on significantly more work without a change in title or a raise? Kelli Mason, cofounder of JobSage, shares with Fast Company how you can recognize the most common signs that you’ve been “quietly promoted,” and what you can do if you find yourself in that situation.
Why Do We Get Our Best Ideas in the Shower?
The science of shower thoughts teaches us the importance of mind-wandering for creativity. Research examined by The Washington Post shows that what is known as the “shower effect” means many of our best thoughts don’t happen at our desks but while going about our days with ideas incubating in the background.
Don’t Underestimate Your Influence at Work
The tendency towards underconfidence can also lead us to needlessly (and endlessly) search for ways to gain influence when what we really need is to get better at recognizing the influence we already have — but may not be wielding effectively. Harvard Business Review offers three suggestions to use your latent influence more wisely.
How Should We Think About Our Different Styles of Thinking?
Some people say their thought takes place in images, some in words. But, as The New Yorker explains, our mental processes are more mysterious than we realize.