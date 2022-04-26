Welcome to OKC: Four Ways We’re Enhancing Visitor Experience

When designing engaging meetings, attendees love a cohesive experience as soon as they arrive at a destination. The inspiring attractions and all-new venues of Oklahoma City may be the perfect draw for your team, but local insight and resources can help ensure your plans include customized details that craft a memorable attendee experience. Here are four ways the Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau is enhancing the meeting experience for visitors, from Day One arrival to their departure.

More Places to Share Your Message

As growth leads to developments like the recent $87 million terminal expansion at Will Rogers World Airport, the Oklahoma City CVB is adding opportunities for event planners to welcome and thank visitors for using branded messages that align with their event’s themes.

Greet Your Team upon Arrival

OKC’s Ambassador program has been refreshed to provide in-person welcomes to event attendees upon arrival to the city.

VIP Treatment

Think the days of meet-and-greets at a gate are long gone? The OKC CVB team can coordinate personalized airport gate greetings for your VIP clients.

Show Your Badge for Benefits

The Oklahoma City CVB is also expanding its “show your badge” program to include exclusive experiences like airport concession discounts and other convention attendee benefits within the recently expanded airport concourse.

OKC is known as the Modern Frontier – where planners can expect a curated mix of Western culture and unrivaled hospitality, along with state-of-the-art venues. Oklahoma City Convention & Visitors Bureau looks forward to creating tailored plans to host your meeting’s attendees. Visit www.MeetInOKC.com to begin planning your enhanced event experience, down to the last detail.