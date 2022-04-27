Elevate Your Meeting With Reno Tahoe’s Unique Off-Site Venues

When you combine the Biggest Little City in the World and, one of the nation’s largest alpine lakes you get the magic of Reno Tahoe.

The stage is set for a dynamic meeting that attendees will be talking about long after they’re home. The Reno-Sparks Convention Center, which has 600,000 square feet of single-level exhibition and meeting space. It has recently undergone $10 million in renovations and upgrading and is the 39th largest convention center in the U.S. (by size of exhibition space). But there are plenty of other reasons to bring your meeting to town. Capitalize on the settings that are unique to Reno Tahoe to take your event to the next level.

Take for example the Chateau at Incline Village. With mountain, lake and golf course views, vaulted timber ceilings, large stone fireplaces, expansive covered decks and a 5,200 square-foot grand ballroom, there’s a wow factor. Its Aspen Grove is noted for its aspen trees and creek, ideal for an outdoor soiree.

Another hot spot is the Greater Nevada Field, a multi-use sporting and entertainment complex downtown. Options include a fete on the parking lot for 4,000 people, galas and banquets on the Greater Nevada Field, or on the Greater Lawn, indoor venues like 250 Lounge, Good Hops, Bugsy’s Sports Bar & Grill and the rotunda and concourse for an upscale cocktail reception or dinner.

If you want to impress car buffs and novices alike, throw a party at the National Automobile Museum. It’s been called one of the 10 best auto museums in America and can accommodate groups as intimate as 100 and as large as 1,200. There are more than 200 over-the-top antique vehicles and to up the fun factor there are vintage signs, clothes and displays, as well as a 157-seat theater.

What may be one of the most unique event venues is the Nevada Museum of Art. Highlights include the 4,800 square-foot Nightingale Sky Room with mountain and city views and retractable floor-to-ceiling glass walls.

Planning a success meeting starts with a stellar foundation. Reno Tahoe and our star-studded lineup of venues, hotels and attractions are here to help you plan your best event yet. For more information, contact us at, https://www.visitrenotahoe.com/meeting-planners/