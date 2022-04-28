People on the Move

Author: Casey Gale

Your colleagues are on the move, find out who is going where.

Patrick Andersen

CWT has appointed Patrick Andersen as its next president and chief executive officer following the departure of Michelle McKinney Frymire. Effective May 1, Andersen will also serve on the company’s board of directors. Previously, Andersen served as chief commercial officer and spent 13 years in international leadership roles at CWT.

Megan Brumagim

Choice Hotels International has appointed Megan Brumagim to the newly created role of vice president of environmental, social, and governance. In this new role, Brumagim will lead Choice’s sustainability and corporate social responsibility initiatives, championing the pillars of environmental sustainability, human rights, diversity and inclusion, philanthropic and community engagement, and corporate governance. She joined Choice Hotels in 2015 as head of the company’s Comfort Hotels brand and has worked on some of the company’s most prominent initiatives, including the transformation of the Comfort brand and its pandemic response. Prior to her most recent appointment, Brumagim led a pilot program to begin tracking property-level energy, water, and waste usage.

Renee Marpert

Renee Marpert has joined SearchWide Global as an executive recruiter to assist with SearchWide Global’s director and C-level searches and business development initiatives. Based in Seattle, Marpert has nearly seven years of experience in hospitality recruitment and human resources, including most recently serving as a talent acquisition specialist for Hospitality Management and Consultancy.