News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

We get it, you’re busy. So, the Convene editors have curated the latest tips and trends in the world of work for you. Take a look at what caught our eye this past week.
Retiring ‘Out of Office’ for ‘In the Office’ Email Sign-Offs: How to Avoid
People are starting to swap their traditional “out of the office” automatic email replies for “in the office” in an attempt to deter people from sitting on video calls while in the office. “Throughout the pandemic, the number of meetings in our diaries has doubled, and those meetings have stuck, like knotweed,” Bruce Daisley, former vice president of Twitter for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, told WorkLife. “We’ve spent two years reflecting on the best way to get our work done, and then we’ve sleepwalked into a horrible solution.”
The Myth of the Wrong Career Choice
Every decision we make (even if it wasn’t pleasant) opens us up to new insights, learning, and opportunity. When we frame decisions as “right” or “wrong” we’re discounting that we can learn from every decision we make. If you could go back in time knowing what you know now, maybe you would have made a different decision, writes career coach Julia Wuench for Forbes. But here’s the truth: You made the best decision you could at the time with the information that was at your disposal.
How to Manage Your Anger at Work
We’re all a little angrier these days. The sustained level of stress and fear you experience every day when you’re under pressure depletes your emotional resources, making you much more likely to get mad, even at minor provocations. While we’re often told that anger is harmful, irrational, and should be suppressed, there are ways to channel it productively. Harvard Business Review offers six strategies to use anger in more positive ways, including acknowledging that a violation took place, identifying the specific needs behind your emotion, and avoiding excessive venting.
Are You Bad at Texting? Here Are the New Rules for 2022
The pandemic, new social platforms, and always-on work culture have changed the way we text. The Washington Post shares the unspoken texting rules that survived the upheaval.