News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Myth of the Wrong Career Choice

Every decision we make (even if it wasn’t pleasant) opens us up to new insights, learning, and opportunity. When we frame decisions as “right” or “wrong” we’re discounting that we can learn from every decision we make. If you could go back in time knowing what you know now, maybe you would have made a different decision, writes career coach Julia Wuench for Forbes. But here’s the truth: You made the best decision you could at the time with the information that was at your disposal.