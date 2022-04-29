Take it Outside: 5 Incredible Outdoor Venues in Greater Palm Springs

Few things are as consistently inspiring as the great outdoors—and Greater Palm Springs has plenty to go around. Surrounded by four different mountain ranges and blanketed by 300-plus days of sunshine per year, the area encompasses nine unique cities and towns, all easily accessible from the breezy Palm Springs International Airport. Whether you’re looking for something outside the ordinary for your next event or an outdoor location that can easily accommodate a large crowd, Greater Palm Springs has plenty of can’t-miss venues that make the most of this stunning Southern California oasis. Here are five you have to check out:

La Quinta Resort & Club

Originally opened in 1926, this secluded resort is known for its Spanish Colonial architecture, luxe amenities and nine world-renowned golf courses, as well as being a favorite getaway for Old Hollywood’s biggest stars. The resort’s 190,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space, three ballrooms, and a capacity for 2,000 guests give you plenty of versatile options for events both large and small. At La Quinta, it’s easy to balance work and play, and your attendees will love feeling like their work trip is as inspiring as a vacation.

Cabot’s Pueblo Musuem

Immerse your group in the unique history of the Coachella Valley at Cabot’s Pueblo Musuem, an enchanting and one-of-a-kind landmark in Desert Hot Springs. Made entirely by hand in 1941, this former abode of early homesteader Cabot Yerxa and his family was created using reclaimed and found material sourced throughout the valley. It’s perfect for an afternoon team-building adventure or as the setting for an unforgettable evening beneath the stars.

JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa

Outdoor activities and breathtaking mountain views abound at the 884-room JW Marriott Desert Springs Resort & Spa. With a dedicated lawn sports program, two championship golf courses, a PBI tennis center, a world-class spa, three refreshing outdoor pools, and 235,000 square feet of dynamic indoor and outdoor event space, you can plan a dream event at a dream location that has a little something for everyone.

The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens

Host your next gathering at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens and your guests can cozy up to giraffes, camels and even get up-close-and-personal with a friendly porcupine. Arrange for a team scavenger hunt throughout the zoo’s hiking trails, check out the brand-new Rhino Savanna habitat or plan a sunset soiree on the open-air Palm Garden Patio, encircled by 50 species of towering palms.

Indian Wells Tennis Garden

If lots of outdoor space is what you’re looking for, the sprawling, multi-purpose Indian Wells Tennis Garden has plenty of it. From corporate events to live concerts, this is the ideal venue for large-scale gatherings of any kind. Transform the flexible concourse area into an open-air setting for tradeshow vendors or morph it into an engaging village-style space where attendees can sample local foods and more beneath the shaded pavilion.

Capture the beauty and magic of Southern California for your next event. The expert team at Visit Greater Palm Springs can help you find the perfect venue so you can bring your vision to life.