Author: Jennifer Dienst

You might know Philadelphia for its history and cheesesteaks, but there’s so much more here to discover. Read on for highlights of what’s new and unexpected in Philadelphia, ranked as the fourth most walkable city in the nation and home to one of the largest convention centers in the Northeast.

Notable new hotels. Several new properties have recently opened in Center City near the Pennsylvania Convention Center, including the 295-room W Philadelphia, 460-room Element Philadelphia, and the luxury boutique Guild House Hotel, recently named one of the world’s best by Travel + Leisure. In Philadelphia’s Stadium District, the new Live! Casino & Hotel has more than half a million square feet of entertainment, dining, and meeting space.

More artsy attractions than ever. For the creatively inclined, Philadelphia has plenty of new venues, exhibitions, and expanded experiences. The Philadelphia Museum of Art recently unveiled 90,000 square feet of new and reimagined public and exhibition space, the largest since its opening in 1928. In Old City, the new Museum of Illusions Philadelphia is a quirky alternative with 60-plus exhibits featuring holograms, optical illusions, and immersive rooms.







Organizers seeking alternative venues for their off-site functions have several new options to choose from, including purpose-built settings like the nation’s first esports campus, The Block, and the new headquarters of US Squash, the Arlen Specter US Squash Center. And at the new Lilah event space in Fishtown, expect to see some impressive exclusive culinary offerings — the venue is the brainchild of restaurateurs Steven Cook and James Beard Award-winner Michael Solomonov, and will feature on-site catering from the pair’s heavily awarded hospitality group, CookNSolo.

Philly’s time to shine. Both Condé Nast Traveler and TIME named Philadelphia a top spot to watch last year, and 2022 will continue to bring more exciting reasons to keep “The City of Brotherly Love” top of mind. Exhibitions like Light: Installations by Bruce Munro at Longwood Gardens and Harry Potter: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute are expected to be big draws. The city also has a packed calendar of festivals and events this year with Philly Beer Week, the Chinese Lantern Festival, and Philadelphia Pride Weekend all returning for a fun-filled summer.

All of these new additions paired with Philadelphia classics like Independence Hall, the city’s museum district, the historic Reading Terminal Market, and Rittenhouse Square make Philadelphia a must for your next meeting.