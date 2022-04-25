Columbus: A Meeting Planner Favorite with a Stellar Hotel

Columbus, Ohio, is the 14th biggest city in the country and the fastest-growing city in the Midwest. Surprised? If so, read on to learn even more about Columbus and how it will continue to surprise and wow you – and, we bet, your guests!

The city – with all its cultural, business and sports offerings – is truly thriving, and giving organizations and planners more and more reasons to pick Ohio’s capital as a destination. From hosting meetings and conventions to gathering friends for sporting events or long weekend getaways, people are taking notice. Case in point: Columbus was recently named one of the top 10 best cities for conferences by Smart Asset.

And the accolades keep rolling in… Over the past few years, Columbus has been noted as one of the top 10 domestic travel destinations (Travel Channel), as one of the best weekend getaways in the Midwest (U.S. News & World Report) and as having one of the best airports for passenger experience (Airport Service Quality).

As to what’s just ahead on the Columbus convention scene, Experience Columbus Chief Sales Officer Dan Williams says he’s especially excited about the Hilton Columbus Downtown expansion, which is expected to be complete this fall (2022). The 1,000-room, 28-story hotel is directly connected to the city’s convention center, and will feature a stunning rooftop bar with beautiful views of the city skyline and a menu with something for everyone.

Speaking of dining and drinking, Columbus has a phenomenal and growing culinary scene. You’ll find James Beard Award nominees James Anderson – of Ray Ray’s Hog Pit – preparing authentic, mouth-watering pit BBQ; and pastry chef Spencer Boudros – co-owner of Pistacia Vera – baking unique and delectable sweet concoctions. The cherry on top? Jeni Britton Bauer founded her eponymous ice cream shop in Columbus, where it remains a local staple and favorite. Everyone loves Jeni’s ice cream!

Excited to learn more? You can request a visitor guide, call an information specialist at (866) 397-2657 or use the chatbot feature on the Experience Columbus website.

Check out Columbus… and, go Bucks!