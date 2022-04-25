True to Its Name: Greater Phoenix Is Rising to New Heights

Since its beginnings, the Greater Phoenix area has been a place of innovation. In ancient times, the Hohokam people helped establish this Sonoran Desert oasis by building a large, amazingly advanced canal irrigation system.

That spirit of innovation — the inspiration to build something new, against all odds — drives Phoenix to this day. The combination of ingenuity and limitless potential is attracting a robust ecosystem of technology and software companies, and transforming the city into one of the top markets for bioscience in the United States.

Tech firms investing in Greater Phoenix include Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., currently constructing a $12 billion computer chip factory; a dozen electric vehicle companies with current or planned major operations throughout Arizona; and Intel’s $20 billion plant extension — the largest private-sector investment in Arizona history.

When you plan a meeting in Phoenix, you’ll be tapping into this dynamic energy, too. And by inviting local thought leaders and trailblazers to speak at your events, you can ensure attendees will benefit from the city’s growing intellectual capital.

Evolution also continues at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, with more than $1 billion in improvements scheduled for completion this year; and the Phoenix Bioscience Core, an ever-expanding, 30-acre urban medical and bioscience campus just steps away from the Phoenix Convention Center.

Phoenix’s hospitality offerings are also evolving on pace. Since March 2020, the city welcomed 34 new properties and has more than 100 on the horizon.

With so much innovation taking place, it’s no wonder this city is finding itself in the mega-event spotlight: Greater Phoenix will host the Super Bowl in 2023, and the NCAA men’s and women’s Final Four in 2024 and 2026, respectively.

To learn more about planning your next meeting in a place that’s inspired innovation for centuries, go to visitphoenix.com/meetings.