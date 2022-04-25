Louisville’s Downtown Convention Center Places Attendees in the Heart of the Action

While staying in Louisville for a meeting or event, attendees will easily discover why Travel + Leisure recently named the city one of the “50 Best Places to Travel in 2022.”

Attendees can walk to many of Louisville’s top attractions from the Kentucky International Convention Center (KICC)—a state-of-the-art venue with 200,000-plus contiguous square feet of exhibit space and a 40,000-square-foot column-free ballroom. In the heart of Louisville’s bustling downtown, KICC is surrounded by nearly 6,500 hotel rooms—making it easy to get around without a rental car.

Start your exploration of Louisville by traversing the Urban Bourbon Trail® (UBT), a cocktail and culinary experience celebrating Kentucky’s famous spirit with bars and restaurants featuring Bourbon-infused foods and some of the city’s largest Bourbon collections. After dining at six of the participating locations, UBT trailblazers will earn an official Urban Bourbon Trail® T-shirt.

For more fun, visitors will love both Whiskey Row and Museum Row on Louisville’s picturesque Main Street, featuring historic Bourbon distilleries, a variety of attractions and the second-largest collection of cast-iron façade buildings in the U.S. Within four walkable blocks are the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, where visitors can see how the iconic bat is made; the Muhammad Ali Center, chronicling the life of Louisville’s famous son; the Frazier History Museum, starting point of the Kentucky Bourbon Trail®; and a handful more.

In early 2023 KICC attendees will be able to cross the street to get a taste of Louisville’s legendary horse racing experience at Derby City Gaming Downtown. Operated by Churchill Downs Inc., the entertainment venue will feature 500 historical racing machines, three unique bar concepts and a store selling Kentucky Derby-themed merchandise, just steps from the convention center.

To learn more about booking your next meeting or event in Louisville, visit www.gotolouisville.com.