Cambridge: The Smart Choice for Meetings

Groups meeting in Cambridge, Massachusetts, get the best of both worlds.

Attendees are surrounded by history, in a city first settled nearly 400 years ago, yet in the heart of cutting-edge innovation. Home to two of the world’s top universities—Harvard and MIT—Cambridge attracts groundbreaking pioneers in technology, life sciences and more.

In fact, Cambridge’s Kendall Square has been called “the most innovative square mile on the planet,” thanks to its high concentration of successful startups.

Just as the city offers the old and the new, Cambridge’s squares exemplify its blend of charming, walkable neighborhoods with big-city convenience and sophistication.

Across the Harvard Bridge from Boston, Cambridge is a short distance from Boston’s Logan Airport. Attendees can easily visit the capital city’s famed attractions.

Right in Cambridge, however, they’ll find plenty to explore in the city’s eclectic squares, brimming with historic buildings and restaurants helmed by acclaimed chefs.

In world-renowned Harvard Square, for example, attendees can stroll through the historic Ivy League campus. The square is also home to such unique event venues as Harvard Art Museums and—a short walk away—Longfellow House, which served as General George Washington’s first headquarters in the Revolutionary War.

In Kendall Square, event venues include Eero Saarinen’s ethereal MIT Chapel, the Frank Gehry-designed Stata Center and the innovative MIT Museum, reopening in its new space in October 2022.

And Cambridge’s hotels offer a wide range of meeting and event space to accommodate groups of all sizes, including the Royal Sonesta Boston (28,000 square feet of meeting space); the Kimpton Marlowe (15,000 square feet); the Boston Marriott Cambridge (nearly 13,000 square feet); The Charles Hotel (18,000 square feet); and the Hyatt Regency Boston/Cambridge (25,000 square feet).

To learn more about planning your next meeting in unforgettable Cambridge, visit www.cambridgeusa.org, or call 1-617-441-2884.