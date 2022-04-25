A New Era of Vegas Meetings Begins at Circa

With its immersive entertainment experiences, outstanding amenities and design features that ooze vintage glamour, Circa Resort & Casino harnesses the spirit of Vegas and takes it boldly into a new era. Why not give your next event the same treatment? Circa is jam-packed with versatile on-site venues that offer plenty of opportunities for work and play. So, whether you’re looking for a stylish ballroom to elevate your conference or a one-of-a-kind experience your attendees will still be talking about long after the event is over, Circa always has something spectacular up its sleeve.

Ballrooms & Meeting Spaces

Circa’s signature vintage glam can be felt throughout the property, and that certainly extends to the resort’s 35,000-square-feet of brand-new meeting space. Think mid-century–inspired ballrooms and breakout areas, all fully equipped with state-of-the-art audio and visual technology as well as an in-house team to help you customize everything to your needs.

Stadium Swim

Give gatherings off all kinds an outside-the-box appeal at Stadium Swim, Circa’s tri-level rooftop oasis. Outfitted with six pools, a massive 143-foot HD screen, 30 private cabanas and room for 4,000 guests, it’s where everyone wants to be. Book the cabanas, owners suites or entire sections for a semi-private event, or buy-out the whole thing and have total control of the towering HD screen.

Sportsbook & Overhang Bar

Take your team to cheer on their favorite team at Sportsbook, the largest sports betting experience in the world. With seating for 1,000 and private boxes for groups, it’s a high-tech twist on an old-school Las Vegas experience. Those who’d rather observe all the action can hang back at Overhang Bar, positioned directly above Sportsbook and offering a bird’s-eye view of the screen along with an overhang ledge lined with poker machines.

Legacy Club

If you’re looking for something a bit more intimate, the rooftop Legacy Club is as chic as it gets. Perched up on Circa’s 60th floor, cocktails here are served next to gorgeous sunsets and panoramic views of Downtown Las Vegas. Your group will feel like they stepped behind the velvet rope at a golden era Vegas club, whether they’re sipping their beverages inside, on the outdoor terrace or next to the Club’s jaw-dropping display of 1,000 ounces in gold.

Vegas Vickie’s

Any one of Circa’s 12 restaurants and bars would make for great post-session meet-up, but Vegas Vickie’s is the only place you can mingle next to a true Vegas icon: the high-kicking Vegas Vickie neon sign. She’s made her grand return to Downtown Las Vegas at Circa’s elevated lobby cocktail lounge, overlooking her namesake bar. Your attendees won’t want to miss a chance to grab a selfie with the kicking cowgirl herself.

Ready to take your Las Vegas event to the next level? The expert team at Circa Resort & Casino will make sure your gathering is one to remember.