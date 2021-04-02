Webinar: Reconvening: How Montréal is Moving Forward Post-Pandemic

Complete below to access this content

Login with PCMA Sign Up

You probably know Montréal as the city that combines North American innovation with European aesthetics. But it’s also so much more. After a tough year for all global destinations, the iconic French-Canadian city has rebounded with more creativity and insight than ever before.

In this “Get to Know” webinar, not only will you learn about Montréal’s Our 720° Safety Protocol, but you will also get an exclusive first look at the city’s brand-new initiative. Discover how Business Events Montréal and its partners have teamed up to remove all the challenges in organizing meetings in a post-pandemic world.

Brought to you by:

Information

  • Duration: 00:33:11
  • Date: 03/30/2021
  • Speaker:
         
April 2, 2021

Related Posts