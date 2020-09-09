Webinar: Re-Designing for Engagement in a Virtual Environment

In the past few months, the rapid adoption of virtual events and meetings have upended the events landscape and forced event professionals to rethink how participants engage, interact and communicate through a screen. How do you re-design your virtual events to effectively break through the noise to engage a distant (and often distracted) audience?

Join this session to learn the principles (and tools) behind experience design, hear from case examples, that will enable your next virtual event to be more user-centred, collaborative, and with thoughtful touch points to build connections with participants.

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Duration: 01:05:39
  • Date: 09/09/2020
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
September 9, 2020

