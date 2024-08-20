Webinar: Pathways to Success: Insights & Guidance for Next Gen Events Professionals

Complete below to access this content

Login Sign Up

VIDEO COMING SOON

Join us for an empowering webinar designed specifically for emerging event professionals. Equip yourself with the tools and guidance you need to excel in your career through:

– Practical advice from fellow next gen professionals
– Strategies, resources, and solutions for event professional success
– Burning questions answered in our Event Guru Q&A
– Courses, CMP & other certifications explained

By participating, you’ll leave with a clearer path forward, including a deeper understanding of essential resources and certifications that can propel your success. Register today and take the next step in your professional journey!

PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.

Information

  • Date: 08/20/2024
  • Speaker:
         

CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Approved
  • CMP-IS Domain: J. Professionalism
  • Clock Hours: 1
August 20, 2024

Become a Member

Get premium access to provocative executive-level education, face-to-face networking and business intelligence.

Join PCMA