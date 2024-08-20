Elevate Your Meeting at Cleveland’s Newly Expanded Convention Center

In Cleveland there are world-class experiences without the world-class ego. But the city’s recent unveiling of the $49+ million expansion of the LEED Gold-certified Huntington Convention Center of Cleveland (HCCC) is the talk of the town. It is now more convenient, with enhanced amenities and event-space flexibility. The makeover takes the center’s reputation as a top-tier meeting venue to the next level.

Bigger is better

HCCC offered 410,000 feet of event space and with the expansion, there’s an additional 120,000 square-feet from what was formerly the Global Center for Health Innovation. There are now 50 meeting rooms, twice as much as previously. These new rooms are up to 5,000 square-feet. The junior ballroom has expanded and can now be separated into four large individual rooms, offering meeting planners more flexibility.

Other highlights of the new space include four suites with big-screen TVs, comfortable furniture, pool tables, and other amenities available for rent during events, and a second floor, 12,000 square-foot covered terrace ideal for receptions and gatherings. The renovation includes more windows that will bring in natural light and scenic views of Lake Erie and downtown. The new entrance on St. Clair Avenue has a wow factor – the four-story, airy atrium.

Perfect locale

Location is everything. HCCC is in the heart of downtown and within walking distance of The Land’s vibrant nightlife, restaurants, world-class museums, and attractions. It’s also connected to the 600-room Hilton Cleveland Downtown with its epic Lake Erie views. There are more than 5,000 hotel rooms a short walk from the convention center.