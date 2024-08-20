Omaha Offers a Fresh City for Your Next Meeting

Omaha consistently ranks as a “Best Value” city and a destination rich in corporate headquarters, renowned medical facilities, universities, innovative engineering, and culture. All this and a stellar reputation for hospitality make Omaha ideal for your next meeting or event.

Omaha means business

Billionaire Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway, Union Pacific Railroad, Mutual of Omaha, Kiewit Corporation, Gallup, Inc., and HDR, an engineering, architecture, environmental and construction firm, are the Fortune 500 and 1,000 companies with headquarters in Omaha. Mutual of Omaha is currently building a 44-story, $433 million glass tower in the heart of downtown Omaha. Slated to be completed in 2026, the 677 ft.-tall structure will be the tallest building in a multi-state region including Nebraska, Iowa, Missouri, Kansas, Wyoming, and the Dakotas.

Leading in education, medicine, and engineering

Omaha is home to major research hospitals Creighton University Medical Center and University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC), a world leader in organ transplants and the treatment of Ebola. In addition to its two universities, there are seven colleges in Omaha.

The city also fosters innovative engineering. Kiewit Luminarium, a $101 million center dedicated to science, technology, engineering, and math opened last year.

A cultural oasis

While Omaha gets business done, it also boasts a thriving culture. Steelhouse Omaha is a new $109 million music venue with a capacity for 3,000 fans, amplifying the city’s famous music scene. Visual art fans eagerly await the reopening of Joslyn Art Museum this month. The art institution underwent a $100 million expansion, adding a 42,000-square-foot pavilion to the original pink marble masterpiece. Light-filled galleries will provide space to expand the museum’s permanent collection.