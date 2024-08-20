Committed to Sustainability, Toronto Makes Green Meetings Happen

For meeting planners committed to creating an event that features sustainability practices, look no further than Toronto. The meetings and conference industry is working toward increased sustainability, and the city is proud to be a leader in this effort.

Toronto is home to hotels, restaurants and event venues that prize sustainable practices, there are citywide initiatives, including efforts to reduce greenhouse gases, and many ways for meeting attendees to enjoy Toronto sustainably.

The Metro Toronto Convention Centre, downtown Toronto’s premier venue, seeks to minimize the environmental impact of meetings in many ways, including recycling, reducing waste, and using renewable energy.

The convention center reduces the carbon impact of food deliveries by preparing many items in-house, in its innovative kitchens. More than half of the ingredients used by the culinary team come from local suppliers and farms. And, the venue also has a rooftop chef’s garden featuring herbs and vegetables and a beehive that produces honey.

When the meetings are over, the convention center donates materials and food to food rescue organizations and schools, and diverts as much waste as possible from landfills.

The center’s new “Planning with Purpose” guide shows planners exactly how they can enhance their event’s social and environmental impact at the MTCC.

The city of Toronto is working toward reducing greenhouse gas emissions to zero. Meeting planners can organize green transportation options to reduce the carbon footprint from their attendees’ travel, and members of your group can enjoy walking and biking to explore Toronto.