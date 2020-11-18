Webinar: Maintaining Key Connections

How can you continue to connect with others, reduce your own stress, and be an advocate for all your colleagues in the industry? In this session, Michael Levin will explore the stress you are experiencing and how to curb its negative effects. Michael will also discuss techniques to successfully network and continue to connect with others through this time of technology-based connections.

  • Duration: 00:54:35
  • Date: 11/18/2020
  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: E. Human Resources
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
November 18, 2020

