Webinar: Best Practices for Holding a Safe and Successful Face-to-Face Event

This webinar will outline the steps needed to develop and ultimately execute a safe and productive live in person event. Learn how the leaders of a recent event successfully executed their live-in person event and attracted thousands of buyers and exhibitors.

Learner Outcomes:

Steps the show took to ensure a safe and productive event

How to best work with the destination and venue when having a meeting in this new normal

Safety protocols used during the event

What are unexpected issues to consider

