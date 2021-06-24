Webinar: Best Practices for Holding a Safe and Successful Face-to-Face Event

This webinar will outline the steps needed to develop and ultimately execute a safe and productive live in person event. Learn how the leaders of a recent event successfully executed their live-in person event and attracted thousands of buyers and exhibitors.
Learner Outcomes:
- Steps the show took to ensure a safe and productive event
- How to best work with the destination and venue when having a meeting in this new normal
- Safety protocols used during the event
- What are unexpected issues to consider
Sponsored by:
PCMA is an Approved CAE Provider & CMP Preferred Vendor.
Information
- Duration: 00:52:16
- Date: 06/24/2021
- Speaker:
CMP Certification
- EIC Status: Submitted
- CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
- Clock Hours: 1.0