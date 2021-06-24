Webinar: Best Practices for Holding a Safe and Successful Face-to-Face Event

This webinar will outline the steps needed to develop and ultimately execute a safe and productive live in person event. Learn how the leaders of a recent event successfully executed their live-in person event and attracted thousands of buyers and exhibitors.

Learner Outcomes:

  • Steps the show took to ensure a safe and productive event
  • How to best work with the destination and venue when having a meeting in this new normal
  • Safety protocols used during the event
  • What are unexpected issues to consider

  • Duration: 00:52:16
  • Date: 06/24/2021
CMP Certification

  • EIC Status: Submitted
  • CMP-IS Domain: G. Meeting or Event Design
  • Clock Hours: 1.0
