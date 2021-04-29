Virginia Beach Makes Meetings Affordable

Virginia Beach offers all you need for a successful meeting—location, affordability and variety, all in a safe and clean coastal destination. And to welcome you back as meetings recover, Virginia Beach is also offering incentives.

With the VA Beach Bundle, meeting planners can save a bundle by booking new meetings of at least 1,000 room nights by the end of the year in either the convention center or the Town Center region.

The convention center rental rate is discounted up to 75% (for 3,000-plus room nights). Plus, meeting planners can choose from a variety of perks, ranging from complimentary convention center shuttle to a dine-around program in either location.

For smaller meetings, consider Virginia Beach’s bustling uptown cultural hub, Town Center. Meetings thrive in this 17-block area featuring seamlessly connected hotels, venues, dining and entertainment, complete with year-round free parking.

The eco-friendly Virginia Beach Convention Center reflects the city’s coastal setting with an abundance of light and an iconic lighthouse-inspired tower, while following all safety protocols to keep attendees safe. The LEED Gold certified center features a 150,000-square-foot exhibit hall, 31,000-square-foot ballroom and over 29,000 square feet of meeting space.

More than 3,500 hotel rooms are within two miles of the convention center. In fact, Virginia Beach boasts more than 10,000 rooms citywide, from oceanfront luxury suites to budget-friendly options, many with both indoor and outdoor meeting spaces.

The range of hotels available—plus Virginia Beach’s convenient mid-Atlantic location, within a day’s drive of two-thirds of the country’s population—also makes it easy to bring the family along. And visitors of all ages will find plenty to do in Virginia Beach, home to 35 miles of sandy beaches and an array of family-friendly attractions.

Learn more at www.visitvirginiabeach.com/meetings.