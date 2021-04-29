Discover Why Meetings Business Is Growing at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach

After a long day of meetings, attendees at the Ocean Center Daytona Beach don’t have to go far to dip a toe in the water—they just have to cross the street.

The state-of-the-art convention center is just 400 steps from the white sands of the World’s Most Famous Beach on Florida’s Atlantic Coast.

And that’s just one reason the Ocean Center earns high marks and loyalty from its meeting clients, with many returning year after year. In fact, the Daytona Beach area ranked in the top five growth markets for group meetings in the U.S. in February 2021, according to Knowland, a market data research firm.

With 200,000-plus square feet of flexible space, the Ocean Center is much larger than most people think. The Center features a 93,000-square-foot Exhibit Hall; a 14,000-square-foot ballroom; and 32,000 square feet of meeting space. Its unique spaces include sunlit foyers and an ocean view “diving board”—an outdoor deck jutting beyond the building.

While the Ocean Center is big enough for social distancing, it’s small enough to make every event an important event. The Ocean Center team forges strong relationships with planners to ensure each event goes off without a hitch—including an assurance that attendees’ safety is a top priority.

By following strict health and safety guidelines, the Ocean Center has hosted safe events continuously since reopening in June 2020.

Not only can meeting attendees easily access Daytona’s white-sand beaches—all 23 miles of them—they’ll find plenty of entertaining attractions to enjoy in the area.

For example, Daytona is ranked as one of the top 15 places to play golf in the U.S., with 20-plus courses, and the iconic Daytona International Speedway offers tours daily.

