The Palm Beaches Are the Best Way to Meet in Florida

From lush outdoor spaces to luxurious ballrooms, The Palm Beaches’ diverse array of venues in 39 cities and towns means you can craft the perfect event for your clients.

Plan a corporate wellness retreat at the new Amrit Ocean Resort & Residences, a beachfront property in Singer Island offering 100,000 square feet of wellness amenities, slated to open this August.

Take advantage of balmy breezes and stunning views with an indoor/outdoor reception at one of West Palm Beach’s trendy rooftop spots, such as Treehouse Rooftop at the Canopy by Hilton hotel.

Surround guests with Tropical Modernism architecture at The Ray, a stylish new boutique hotel opening this summer in Delray Beach, with venues ranging from a floating glass cube to a 20,000-square-foot pool deck.

Wherever you plan your meeting or event in The Palm Beaches, attendees will be surrounded by natural beauty, including 47 miles of coastline; activities, including 150-plus golf courses; and culture and entertainment, including West Palm Beach’s Rosemary Square, home to the 26-foot Wishing Tree, a stunning outdoor art installation that shimmers with 100,000 colorful LEDs every night.

Across the street from Rosemary Square is the Palm Beach County Convention Center, boasting 350,000 square feet of meeting space. It’s connected to the 400-room Hilton West Palm Beach and within a mile of 1,200 additional guestrooms.

Another easily accessible meeting destination, The Bocawide features 150,000 square feet of meeting space in Boca Raton and four diverse hotel brands. The Bocawide is anchored by the oceanfront Boca Raton Resort & Club, a Waldorf Astoria Resort, and offers dining, shopping, culture and entertainment at nearby Mizner Park.

What’s more, The Palm Beaches is committed to meeting attendees’ health and safety, as the first destination in Florida to pursue GBAC STARTM Accreditation destination-wide.

To learn more about The Palm Beaches, visit thepalmbeaches.com/meetings.