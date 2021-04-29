Book Safe, Successful Meetings in Des Moines

When it comes to hosting safe events, Des Moines boasts a big advantage: experience. Iowa’s capital city has been open for business since March 2020, proving it can bring people together safely at events large and small.

Des Moines’ commitment to safe events has paid off with strong bookings for spring and summer.

In May, for example, the Dew Tour skateboard competition and festival is coming to town. More than 300 of the world’s top skateboarders will compete at Des Moines’ new Lauridsen Skatepark, an Olympic-level competition venue. It’s the only U.S.-based global Olympic skateboard qualifying event in 2021.

Recognizing the industry is still in flux, Catch Des Moines’ friendly and professional Sales and Event Experience teams are eager to help with all meeting logistics. Recently, Catch Des Moines worked with meeting planners at BBI International to bring the FEW conference to Des Moines after it had to pull out of Minneapolis, due to unforeseen circumstances. As a result, in July, Des Moines will host 1,500 attendees for the largest, longest-running ethanol conference in the world.

Once in Des Moines, meeting attendees will find a friendly, progressive city rich in culture and booming with business.

The state-of-the-art Iowa Events Center—in the heart of walkable downtown Des Moines—features 40 meeting rooms and 226,000 square feet of total space. It’s attached to the new Hilton Des Moines Downtown, as well as a 4-mile skywalk system that connects the convention center to more than 1,300 hotel rooms.

The fastest-growing metro in the Midwest, Des Moines offers plenty of attractions, from a buzzworthy farm-to-table dining scene to the renowned Downtown Farmers’ Market to the most famous state fair in the U.S. To learn more about all Des Moines can offer your next event, visit www.catchdesmoines.com/planners.