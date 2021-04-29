Charlotte Rolls Out the Welcome Mat for Meetings and Conventions

Charlotte is back in business. The Queen City is successfully hosting meetings and conventions, winning rave reviews for the Religious Conference Management Association’s EMERGE conference in March.

“Everything that we have experienced here has been done with an excellent spirit,” said Dr. Harry Schmidt, president and CEO of RCMA, a faith-based association for meeting planners and suppliers. “Excellence exudes in Charlotte…but really what has constructed this excellence has been the staff. You have made us want to come back. We will tell the story of Charlotte wherever we go.”

One way the Charlotte Convention Center’s staff works closely with meeting clients is by ensuring attendees feel safe. The center implemented enhanced “We Clean With Care” protocols and was one of the first facilities in North Carolina to receive GBAC STAR Accreditation, reflecting the industry’s highest standards for cleaning and disinfection.

Attendees can breathe easy, knowing the convention center utilizes needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) air purification technologies in its HVAC systems to eliminate and neutralize disease-causing pathogens such as those responsible for COVID-19. Other best practices include electrostatic spraying in between events, linen-less meetings table sets, and no-contact food and beverage protocols.

In other good news for meeting planners, the Charlotte Convention Center will debut a $126.9 million expansion this summer, adding 50,000 square feet of meeting room and pre-function space.

A new overstreet pedestrian walkway will connect to the 700-room Westin Charlotte hotel and a light-rail station stop, so meeting attendees can easily access hotels, restaurants and shops. And hotel options near the convention center are growing, with hundreds of additional rooms slated to open in Uptown through 2022—including the JW Marriott Charlotte, opening in July.

To learn how the Charlotte Convention Center’s staff can work with you to make your next meeting a success, visit www.charlottemeetings.com.