Orlando Leads the Industry in Live Events

When it comes to returning to in-person meetings safely, Orlando is leading the way.

The Orange County Convention Center (OCCC)—one of the first convention centers in the U.S. to receive GBAC STAR Accreditation—has successfully hosted more than 60 live events since June 2020. That includes more than a dozen conventions and trade shows that relocated from other destinations to the Center.

A recent success story demonstrates how Visit Orlando and the OCCC work with clients to make sure they can safely meet in person. In March, three distinct shows were held simultaneously at the Center for three days of face-to-face fashion buying and selling: MAGIC Pop-Up Orlando, OFFPRICE Orlando Market and WWIN Orlando Showcase.

While the OCCC team ensured all health and safety codes were up to local mandates and CDC recommendations, the clients facilitated appointment-based exhibit booths and required pre-event COVID testing. Additional precautions the OCCC continues to uphold include mandatory mask policies, sanitizing stations and temperature checks.

Organizers lauded the event. “They were just an incredible partner to work with,” said Kelly Helfman of Informa Markets Fashion. “We’ve been working very closely with their operations teams as well as their marketing teams to be able to deliver this safe event very effectively.” (Watch this video to learn more.)

Successes like these are why Orlando—continuously ranked by Cvent as the No. 1 meetings destination in the U.S.—has led the way back to safe and healthy meetings since the beginning of the pandemic. And the Center’s GBAC STAR Accreditation, paired with a first-of-its-kind medical concierge program with Orlando Health, a premier local hospital group, are prime examples of how Orlando continues to move the industry forward.

