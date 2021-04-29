Book Meetings with Ease in Historic and Charming Salem

When you book an event in Salem, Oregon, you’ll find an expert sales team ready to help, while meeting attendees will find a destination rich in natural beauty and warm hospitality.

“We understand that groups need all types of services, to help them get back on their feet,” says Debbie McCune, director of sales and vice president of Travel Salem. “We’re here to assist and make the planning process easier.”

Just 50 minutes south of Portland International Airport along Interstate 5, Salem offers an incredible variety of meeting venues, from modern facilities to historic sites—adding up to 450,000 square feet of meeting and exhibit space, for groups from 10 to 7,000. All venues and hotels adhere to strict health and safety protocols, working with planners to ensure attendees feel comfortable.

The Salem Convention Center, in the heart of historic downtown Salem, features 30,000 square feet of flexible meeting space and expansive windows for natural light. Boasting an interior built with locally sourced recycled materials, the Center is LEED and EarthWISE certified, minimizing the carbon footprint of each event.

The full-service Grand Hotel adjoins the Convention Center, with 193 guestrooms and its own small meeting spaces. Both are just a block away from the picturesque Riverfront Park on the Willamette River. In all, downtown Salem features more park acreage than New York’s Central Park, with 20-plus miles of trails.

Convention Center attendees can also walk to numerous farm-to-table restaurants in downtown Salem, as well as the State Capitol—its lawn blooming with pink cherry blossoms during the spring. Those looking to explore the surrounding area will find 30 wineries within a 15-minute drive, as well as plenty of spots for hiking, antiquing and more.

To learn more about Salem, including Travel Salem’s financial incentives, visit www.travelsalem.com/meeting/sports-planners.