Myrtle Beach Makes Meetings Easy

Myrtle Beach makes it easy to plan the perfect event.

The Myrtle Beach Convention Center—located in the heart of downtown Myrtle Beach, just two blocks from the Oceanfront Boardwalk and Promenade—is one of the largest meeting spaces in the Southeast. Offering 250,000 square feet of flexible space, the facility received GBAC STAR Accreditation in November 2020, allowing it to continue operating safely during COVID-19.

Convention center staff reacted with nimbleness to ensure meetings are safe, enacting several additional protocols. The facility’s HVAC, for example, circulates clean air throughout the exhibit halls, and hand sanitization stations are plentiful. Surfaces are sanitized with Graco SaniSpray disinfectant machines, which uses a hospital-grade cleaning solution that both dries and kills pathogens in 10 minutes.

Meeting attendees appreciate the convention center’s convenient location, attached to the 400-room Sheraton Myrtle Beach Hotel and within 1 mile of 3,500 additional hotel rooms.

In addition, it’s minutes from Myrtle Beach International Airport, recently named the Best Small Airport in the U.S. by USA Today. Southwest Airlines now flies into Myrtle Beach, increasing to 50-plus the number of destinations reachable by nonstop service.

When it comes to group outings and free-time activities, meeting attendees discover first-hand why Myrtle Beach is such a popular tourism destination, attracting millions each year. Myrtle Beach and the surrounding Grand Strand boast 60 miles of white-sand beaches, two oceanfront state parks and scenic salt marshes.

Eco-friendly adventures and team-building opportunities abound, from kayaking and parasailing to ziplining and paddleboarding. And not only is Myrtle Beach a renowned golf destination, with more than 90 courses, it’s the mini-golf capital of the world, with 35-plus themed mini-golf courses.

To learn more about Myrtle Beach and all it has to offer your next meeting or event, visit www.myrtlebeachconventioncenter.com.