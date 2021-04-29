Louisville’s Iconic Venues Elevate Meetings and Events

Want to make sure your next meeting or event is unforgettable? Host your group at one of the iconic venues in Louisville.

At the legendary Churchill Downs—home of the Kentucky Derby—events can be held for up to 1,500 attendees at picturesque venues between the Twin Spires such as Millionaire’s Row, the Rooftop Garden and the Turf Club. For a memorable corporate experience, groups can take advantage of branding opportunities for races, with a trip to the Winner’s Circle.

Interactive group activities at the Kentucky Derby Museum, located on-site at Churchill Downs, include hat-making with milliners, cigar-rolling, bourbon tastings, and betting and handicapping classes.

For a closer look at what it takes to make the Winner’s Circle, groups can tour Hermitage Farms outside of Louisville, where many champion horses have been bred, and follow it up with an evening of bourbon tastings and farm-to-table receptions at the farm’s restaurant and event venue, Barn8.

Kentucky is known for its bourbon, and Louisville’s urban distilleries are a great backdrop for meetings and events. Enjoy rooftop views of Whiskey Row at Old Forester, or the modern and sustainable distillery and courtyard at Copper & Kings.

Groups can learn more about Louisville’s sports legacy by glimpsing rare memorabilia during events at the Muhammad Ali Center, celebrating the city’s hometown hero. Located on Museum Row, the Center is an inspiring venue devoted to the life and legacy of Ali’s boxing career and humanitarian efforts.

For a taste of a bygone era, charter the Belle of Louisville, the oldest Mississippi-style steamboat still cruising. Groups can book the entire boat for events accompanied by a scenic journey on the Ohio River.

