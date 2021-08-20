Ushering in the Next Generation of Business

Las Vegas is ever-evolving, and perpetual reinvention means there’s always a new reason to visit.

The city has recently introduced more than 2 million square feet of additional meeting space like Wynn Las Vegas with open-air spaces including a 20,000 square-foot Event Pavilion and expansive lawn, and Caesars Forum’s more than 300,000 square feet of meeting space that includes the two largest pillarless ballrooms in the world at 110,000 square-feet each, plus a 100,000 square-foot outdoor plaza.

The Las Vegas Convention Center this summer unveiled its West Hall expansion, which has enough customized trade show space to fit eight NFL football fields. The wow factor extends to the expanded lobby where you’ll get the largest digital experience in the U.S. convention and exhibits industry. There’s also 150,000 square-feet of meeting room space, 328,000 square feet of column-free exhibit hall space and a 14,000 square-foot outdoor terrace overlooking the Las Vegas Strip.

The Convention Center Loop by Elon Musk’s The Boring Company, takes innovation to a new level. The first-of-its-kind underground transportation system, a fleet of all-electric Tesla vehicles, is a convenient way for attendees to travel across the 200-acre LVCC campus in under two minutes. This compliments the Las Vegas Monorail that includes a station at the LVCC and along the Strip.

Vegas is renowned for its accommodations. New hotels like Circa Hotel & Casino downtown, Resorts World on the Strip and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas continue the over-the-top tradition. Take for example Circa, the first ground-up integrated resort to open on downtown’s Fremont Street Experience in 40 years. There’s buzz about its unique meeting spaces like Stadium Swim, the rooftop pool amphitheater and the Legacy Club overlooking the city from the 35th floor.

Get ready for the new era of meetings at VegasMeansBusiness.com.