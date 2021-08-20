Plan Your Next Meeting Success Story in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay has everything you need to “wow” attendees returning to face-to-face meetings—and the track record to prove it.

Tampa Bay has hosted such diverse organizations in 2021 as Super Bowl LV, the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD), the U.S. Travel Spring Meeting and Connect Marketplace. In fact, a growing roster of groups—including the AAD and Connect Marketplace—have moved their meetings to Tampa Bay from other cities.

It’s easy to see why. From arrival to departure, attendees benefit from destination-wide safety measures. Tampa Bay International Airport—ranked second in J.D. Power’s 2020 North America Airport Satisfaction Study—is one of the most hygienic airports in North America, according to the Airports Council International.

The waterfront Tampa Convention Center keeps getting better, earning the GBAC STAR accreditation—the cleaning industry’s gold standard of prepared facilities—and preparing to debut new meeting areas and upgrades in 2023.

In Midtown Tampa—located between downtown Tampa and Tampa International Airport—attendees will discover an exciting new area to stay, shop and dine. The 115-room Element Tampa Midtown features more than 3,000 square feet of meeting space, a rooftop pool and Sal Y Mar Rooftop Bar—where guests can enjoy stunning 360-degree views of downtown Tampa, Westshore and the St. Petersburg skyline. Other recent openings in Midtown include REI, Shake Shack and Whole Foods.

With Tampa Bay’s great weather and location, attendees will find plenty of entertaining outdoor activities. The 2.6-mile Tampa Riverwalk connects to the Tampa Convention Center, parks and outdoor dining spots, while team-building outings can include paddle-boarding and dolphin-watch tours.

Visit Tampa Bay makes it easy to include virtual attendees as well. The new Hybrid Meeting Grant is awarded to qualifying groups to help offset unanticipated technology costs.

To learn how your meeting can become a Tampa Bay success story, visit TampaMeetings.com.