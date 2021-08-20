National Media Are Buzzing About Indy

What city can say it is among Time Magazine’s World’s Greatest Places, 2021, and a must-go destination this year on Condé Nast Traveler and Travel + Leisure Magazines’ lists? Indianapolis.

There’s plenty to stoke the buzz, like the burgeoning Bottleworks District. The historic, Art Deco Coca-Cola bottling facility, the largest in the world, underwent a $300-million makeover. Now there’s the 139-room Bottleworks Hotel with more than 13,000 square-feet of meeting space, The Garage Food Hall, a 30,000 square-foot market with 20 food and beverage vendors, and an independent movie theater.

The accolades continue for the addition of two miles of pathway on the 8-mile Indianapolis Cultural Trail, a biking and walking trail connecting the city’s six Cultural Districts and The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields’ recent unveiling of The LUME, a 30,000 square-foot digital art space, with a celebrated exhibit of 3,000 moving images of Vincent Van Gogh paintings set to a classical music score.

Soak up more culture in the Windsor Park neighborhood’s Kan-Kan, an arthouse cinema with The Brasserie, a European-inspired bistro headed by James Beard-nominated chef Abbi Merriss. Also new, the 40,000 square foot AMP (artisan marketplace) in the 16 Tech Innovation District. The European-style marketplace boasts a coffee shop and restaurant stalls built out of 14 shipping containers.

These are new reasons to come to the Circle City. It’s long been recognized for the Indy 500 and top ranked Children’s Museum. In 2019 there was a record-breaking 29.2 million visitors. Indy earned USA Today’s “#1 Convention City in the U.S.” for having the most hotels and hotel rooms connected into a convention center.

TIME, Travel + Leisure, and Condé Nast Traveler chose Indy. How about you? Go to VisitIndy.com for more information. Contact us today to explore how Indy can help plan a successful meeting.