Give Your Attendees a Taste of Colorado’s Best Brews in Aurora

Few things taste better than a refreshing glass of beer on a crisp autumn day—especially if that day was filled with meetings. Treat your attendees to some of Colorado’s famous craft brews with a stop at one (or two) of Aurora’s celebrated microbreweries. From team-building nights to networking events to post-conference celebrations, let the flavors of the Rocky Mountains help break the ice while you give your group a decidedly Colorado experience.

Dry Dock Brewing Company is a must-visit for any beer lover visiting Aurora. Their award-winning Apricot Blonde Ale is a local favorite, as is the expansive outdoor patio and 18-hole disc golf course attached to their North Dock production facility. Host a private event with a 40-barrel brewhouse as your backdrop, or opt for their more intimate original South Dock taproom.

You can also treat your attendees to some real neighborhood charm at Bent Barley Brewing Company, where they can sample a diverse portfolio of award-winning beers along with some amazing Indian food from neighboring Monsoon Restaurant—or any one of the other great restaurants at Southlands—and enjoy it all in the light-filled tasting room or out on the patio.

If you’re looking for a truly crowd-pleasing group experience, Stanely Beer Hall is home to an ever-evolving list of 30 taps serving the best craft beer from all around Colorado, and offers a variety of indoor and outdoor seating options perfect for groups. Located in the sprawling former airplane factory turned community gathering place, Stanley Marketplace, this beer hall makes for an ideal after-hours dinner or post-meeting spot following events in The Hanger, the brand-new Sky Bar or any one of Stanely’s stand-out on-site venues.

For more brewery recommendations, unique venue ideas and more, let Visit Aurora help you plan an authentic Colorado event experience filled with local flavor and fun.