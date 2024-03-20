Top 5 Ways to Enjoy Louisville After the Meetings

When the meetings are over, there is so much to do in Louisville, affectionately known as Bourbon City. Your attendees can enjoy the booming Bourbon scene, renowned restaurants, exciting arts and entertainment venues and historical and cultural experiences.
Bourbon City
For a taste of Bourbon City, attendees can visit the Urban Bourbon Trail, a curated list of Louisville’s top spots for Bourbon cocktails and cuisine. The city boasts more than 12 bourbon distillery experiences, many within walking distance of the downtown Kentucky International Convention Center.
Culinary Scene
Louisville has a thriving culinary scene: The walkable downtown area features 130 restaurants. And, downtown is also home to Nami, a restaurant helmed by chef Edward Lee that just landed on USA Today’s 2024 Restaurants of the Year list.
Waterfront Experience
Attendees can relax outdoors at Waterfront Park, a peaceful oasis in the heart of the city that also offers free concerts on the last Wednesday of the month from April to September. From the park, your group can embark on the Big Four Bridge, a pedestrian walkway over the Ohio River that connects Louisville to Jeffersonville, Indiana, and offers breathtaking views.
Iconic Attractions
Speakeasies
Behind secret doors or below ground on some of the city’s most historic streets, speakeasies are the perfect place to grab a craft cocktail to end the day. For something different to do after dark, there are many live music venues in the downtown area and Derby City Gaming, a new gaming, sports betting, and entertainment hub that’s just across the street from the Kentucky International Convention Center.