News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

Looking for ways to do your job better — or for the latest trends in the world of work? Here’s a roundup of career-related stories selected by the editors of Convene.
You’re Probably Sitting Too Long While You Work. This New Study Can Help You Get Moving.
A new study from South Africa found conscious movement like standing instead of sitting helped office workers stay healthy. Light-intensity physical activity, sometimes referred to as gentle exercise, says Fast Company, can include movement such as getting up, and walking to make a cup of coffee.
The No. 1 Trait Bosses Look for When Promoting Employees, Says Ex-CEO and Harvard Expert
Promotion-worthy employees excel at building trust with the people around them, says Harvard Business School executive fellow Bill George. CNBC shares how, including a three-party exercise you can implement to start cultivating your self-awareness.
‘It’s a Landmine’: Why Does No One Trust Each Other at Work?
Organizations and business leaders are struggling to win the trust of their workers — and it’s a growing problem. What’s worse, says WorkLife: It seems the feeling is mutual.
The Key to a Fulfilling Career? Variety.
If you feel bored or unfulfilled by a job you once relished, you might be succumbing to what scientists call habituation: our brain’s tendency to react less and less to things that don’t change, so that what once brought joy and meaning can stop doing so over time. The antidote is to pursue variety, both inside and outside of work, since ample research from Harvard Business Review shows that people are most engaged and satisfied when they are learning something new.