News for Professionals: Career Advice and Ideas

The Key to a Fulfilling Career? Variety.

If you feel bored or unfulfilled by a job you once relished, you might be succumbing to what scientists call habituation: our brain’s tendency to react less and less to things that don’t change, so that what once brought joy and meaning can stop doing so over time. The antidote is to pursue variety, both inside and outside of work, since ample research from Harvard Business Review shows that people are most engaged and satisfied when they are learning something new.