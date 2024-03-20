Top 5 Between-The-Sessions Experiences in the Palm Beaches

In The Palm Beaches, meeting spaces share the stage with Southeast Florida’s breathtaking beaches and natural beauty, cultural and art institutions, critically acclaimed dining and world-class shopping. Your attendees will enjoy these unique experiences when they are between the sessions, which will set your meetings apart.
Arts and Culture
Inspire your attendees by bringing art installations or performances to your meeting site, or treat them to exciting excursions to a museum or theater. You can hold your meeting or event at one of our world-class museums, art galleries or cultural destinations that offer special-event venues.
Acclaimed Dining
There is no shortage of amazing places to eat in The Palm Beaches, from fine dining to casual eateries. The area is filled with restaurants led by award-winning chefs, who serve inventive and unforgettable food and drink, full of the local flavor and beyond.
Amazing Shopping
The Palm Beaches area is home to charming retail districts, outdoor shopping centers and historic streets lined with boutiques and specialty shops. Don’t miss Palm Beach’s Worth Avenue, featuring luxury boutiques, jewelers, and fine-dining restaurants.
Outdoor Beauty
With 47 miles of golden Atlantic coastline, spectacular year-round weather and breathtaking natural beauty, your attendees will love spending their downtime in the great outdoors. They can lounge by the ocean, explore the local waters, wander through beautiful gardens, meet our manatees and participate in outdoor recreational activities.
Custom Experiences
Impress your attendees with a bespoke experience. The Palm Beaches’ Destination Services Team can help you arrange a tour of palatial mansions, a cruise aboard a luxury yacht or a custom off-site dinner at one of the area’s stunning resorts.