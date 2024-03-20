3 Ways to Make Your Meeting Boricua

When you plan a meeting in Puerto Rico, you’ll discover what it means to be “Boricua.” More than a word to identify a person from Puerto Rico, Boricua is a way of life that provides attendees with memorable, enriching experiences they won’t find anywhere else.
Here are three ways to Make Your Meeting Boricua:
Get inspired by our rich culture
Add lively entertainment to your meeting with electrifying bomba dancers, captivating salsa lessons or colorful “vejigantes”—masked folkloric characters. Take attendees on a journey back in time with a visit to Old San Juan, the oldest city in the United States, with impressive fortifications and charming cobblestone streets.
Enjoy our delicious cuisine
Taste Puerto Rico’s history through the island’s delicious foods, which are rooted in the cooking traditions of Spain, Africa and the native Taínos. Attendees can learn to cook traditional mofongo—a fried plantain-based dish—in a teambuilding exercise, or take a group mixology class at Casa BACARDÍ, the largest premium rum distillery in the world.