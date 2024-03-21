Discover Phoenix for All Seasons

A sparkling gem in the Sonoran Desert, Phoenix has earned its reputation as a premier destination for events of all sizes. And the reliably sunny weather means there’s no bad time to go.

Read on for why Greater Phoenix is a great fit for your next meeting or event, in any season of the year.

Never-better weather

With a year-round temperature average of 75 degrees, and only about 7 inches of total rain each year, it’s always a good time to plan an event in Phoenix. Attendees will be that much happier when they know they’ve got a sure-thing round of golf in store!

Always inviting outdoors

When planning incentive events for your attendees, it’s hard to beat the offerings in and around Phoenix. It might be a day on Camelback Mountain for hiking enthusiasts; kayaking on the Salt River for water-lovers; cactus-peeping at the Desert Botanical Garden for the green thumbs; or even just lounging with a cocktail at sunset on the roof of the Cambria Phoenix Downtown.

Easy walkability

Phoenix’s downtown corridor is lively and bustling with new restaurants, cultural experiences, and hotels — all within easy walking distance of the Phoenix Convention Center. And more than $5 billion in recent investments in the corridor have made it better than ever.

New hotels include the 8-story, 240-room Hyatt Place, and the AC Hotel by Marriott, which features a stunning rooftop lounge and pool. Newly renovated properties, including the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown and Hyatt Regency Phoenix also offer enticing outdoor spaces and are within an easy stroll to all the nightlife, arts scene, and other amenities of downtown. No car required.