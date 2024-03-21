Looking to Impress Your Convention Group? Don’t Miss the Ocean Casino Resort

If you’re looking to wow your meeting attendees, don’t miss Ocean Casino Resort, which spans 20 acres of beautiful beachfront property along the iconic Atlantic City Boardwalk in New Jersey and is packed with amenities.

In addition to flexible, indoor and outdoor meeting and event space, the award-winning hotel and casino has so much to offer: amazing views, renowned dining and live entertainment.

Atlantic City’s innovative and premier luxury casino resort can help you take your meeting to the next level with 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space, including a 70,000-square-foot event center, all on a dedicated level. Twenty flexible meeting rooms and four executive boardrooms can enhance your event.

The resort is easy to reach. It’s within an hour’s drive from Philadelphia, two hours from New York City and three hours from Washington, D.C. The Atlantic City International Airport is just 11 miles away. As you approach, it’s easy to spot the 60-story resort: It’s the tallest building in Atlantic City.

Once everyone arrives, they will love their accommodations. Each room boasts floor-to-ceiling windows with breathtaking views of the Atlantic Ocean and the Atlantic City skyline.

When the meetings let out, attendees can relax in their rooms, where the plush bedding and spa-like bathrooms await. Or they may focus on their well-being with a visit to the tranquil 40,000-square-foot spa, lounge at one of the four pools or have fun at the world’s largest TopGolf Swing Suite.

Your attendees can try their luck at the high-energy casino or the sports-betting gallery. And when it’s time to eat, they’ll have their pick of the five destination restaurants, 10 casual dining spots or five bars and eclectic lounges.