Three Cheers for the Ocean Center Daytona Beach

Each spring, Daytona Beach teems with spirit when it hosts the single largest collegiate cheer and dance event in the world. This year the event broke records, attracting more than 10,000 participants, 450 teams and approximately 20,000 spectators.

The pairing is so successful that after going through a recent bid process, Varsity Spirit’s National Cheerleaders Association (NCA) & National Dance Alliance (NDA) Collegiate Championship chose to keep Daytona Beach as its home for the next three years—and possibly beyond.

“The NCA and NDA Collegiate Championship is an event that we look forward to hosting each year,” said Ocean Center Interim Director Tim Buckley. “Between the hundreds of teams and thousands of spectators, this event’s energy and excitement are like no other. We appreciate the continued partnership and look forward to welcoming back NCA and NDA in 2024 and beyond.”

The Ocean Center provides an ideal venue for sports competitions as well as events of all shapes and sizes. The modern, state-of-the-art facility features an arena capable of holding more than 9,000 attendees, a 93,028-square-foot exhibit hall, multiple meeting rooms and ballrooms, and award-winning catering. The Center’s staff members provide a high level of personalized service, making each event feel like a big deal—no matter the size.

Then there’s the location. Just 400 feet from the white sands of world-renowned Daytona Beach, the Ocean Center more than lives up to its name. Attendees are surrounded by outdoor activities, attractions, shopping and restaurants.

One unique attraction is the Daytona Beach Bandshell—which co-hosts the Collegiate Cheer and Dance Championship with the Ocean Center. Located directly on the oceanfront, the historic Daytona Beach Bandshell and Park is one of the premier open-air entertainment venues in the Southeastern U.S. Built of coquina in 1937, the bandshell can host up to 5,000 people.

Earn cheers for your next event by hosting it in Daytona Beach. Visit the Ocean Center’s website to learn more.