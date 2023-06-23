Cairns Convention Centre Unveils $176 Million Expansion

The $176 million expansion of the Cairns Convention Centre is complete and is about ready to open and host your next meeting or event. With the Cairns Convention Centre you get a winning combination – being in one of the most beautiful destinations in the world, between the Great Barrier Reef and the oldest living rainforest, and what is now one of the most beautiful convention centers in the world.

The expansion adds a rooftop banquet area, outdoor terrace, three flexible meeting rooms, an exhibition and plenary space in the 10,500 square meters of new floor space, meaning you can host multiple or larger events, with conventions and exhibitions of up to 2,500 guests.

The new Trinity Level offers views of the region’s stunning beauty. The Trinity Room is perfect for galas and large cocktail functions for up to 500 people. The Trinity Terrace wows with views over the Trinity Inlet.

As the popularity of hybrid meetings continue, the Cairns Convention Centre has an array of audio-visual equipment to meet those needs. PTZ cameras are fitted across all meeting spaces, offering pan, tilt and zoom control features. There are digital lecterns with built-it preview monitors for easy reference to presentation notes. Throughout the centre there are high resolution laser projections in every room, providing bright, crips images for presentations. With the larger spaces there is an opportunity to use a large format screen and projector combination that permits multiple content to be displayed simultaneously.

It’s a myth that Cairns is too small and too far away to host international conferences. Our events get many attendees because we are a bucket list destination. People connect more here as they attend all activities because they are not doing other meetings.

For more information, contact us at www.cairnscovnetion.com.au.